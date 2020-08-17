You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Sanford in November

To the editor: Don’t look for Marna Sanford’s name on the primary ballot on Tuesday, Aug. 18. She is an Independent candidate running for Senate Seat B against John Coghill. But that does not mean she is not in the race. She will be on the ballot in November, and I urge all those residents in Districts 3 and 4 to look carefully at what she says and vote for her on Nov. 3. So far, she has raised more money than her opponent, showing real support for her vision for our future. I urge everyone to get to know her through her Facebook live video posts, by calling or email the campaign with questions. Marna is accessible to all and will be great for Alaska.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.