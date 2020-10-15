Sanford for state Senate

To the editor: Due to the fall in oil prices, our state is six years into a budget crisis; no oil price recovery in sight. All but two state departments (Corrections and Public Safety) have sustained substantial cuts in funding and personnel. The university is being essentially dismantled. Expendable state savings accounts are gone. The permanent fund dividend has been diminished to pay for essential state services. We need a recovery plan. We need legislators like Marna Sanford running for Senate District B who understand our state’s budget reality.
Continuing a full PFD would require an additional one-third cut in all state services going forward. Marna Sanford knows that the PFD is important to Alaskans but that draconian cuts to essential state services will cripple families and our economy. I strongly support Marna Sanford’s position: “We must work to protect the Permanent Fund for future generations and set up a fiscally responsible balance between the needs of Alaskan families and our state.”
I support Marna Sanford for Senate District B because she “will work to find real, practical solutions to our budget problems in a way that won’t put the future of Alaskan families at risk.”