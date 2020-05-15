Sanford for state Senate

To the editor: Marna Sanford is running for the Alaska Senate in 2020. I trust Marna and believe that she will protect my interests as a senior citizen as she does the hard work in Juneau to move our state forward in 2021. This is why I am supporting Marna in her race for the Senate. As a 73-year-old woman who would like to make Alaska her “forever” home, I want our Legislature to have my best interests in mind as they develop a budget. My quality of life as a senior citizen is as important as the state’s bottom line.
The 2016-2019 Alaska State Plan for Senior Services promotes, among its goals, the ability to protect vulnerable seniors from abuse, neglect, self-neglect and exploitation; the ability to have access to quality, affordable, accessible, safe and appropriate senior housing across the continuum of care; and affordable home- and community-based long-term support. I am not confident that this government is following this plan and has the heart to care for Alaska’s senior citizens.
Electing Marna for the Alaska Senate is a step in the right direction. Marna has that rare ability to be analytical but also empathetic. She will develop a budget that is fair and nonpartisan with high-quality services devoid of favoritism and poor judgment. As a lifelong Alaskan, Marna has lived through our economic swings, from high to low and back again. When she says that “there are more efficiencies and cost-savings to be had — we just need to do the work to find them,” I know that she is willing to work with legislators on both sides of the aisle, keeping the people of this great state in mind. She has the experience to use our money wisely.
Voting is a responsibility of all citizens of the U.S. In November, please be responsible and vote for Marna Sanford for Alaska Senate.