Sanford for state Senate

To the editor: Integrity. Fairbanks needs this quality in its legislators now more than ever. Marna Sanford is true to herself, her principles and the interests of our state and community. She will help bring integrity to Juneau.
I worked professionally with Marna as an attorney and on the Borough Assembly, where she approaches issues without partisanship. She works with all members of the assembly to do what is right, even when that position is not popular. She supports policies that require fiscal constraint, both short and long term.
Marna is smart, hardworking and does her homework. She is well informed on issues and takes positions based on facts. I have also seen firsthand that facts and data will change her position when warranted. Her independent, critical thinking will help make better state policy.
As an unaffiliated candidate, Marna is free from the morass of party politics currently bogging down our state government. Do what’s right for Alaska and join me in voting for Marna!