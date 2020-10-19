You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Sanford for state Senate

To the editor: For the past five years I’ve been fortunate enough to work with Marna Sanford through her role as the government relations coordinator for Tanana Chiefs Conference. From the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Chamber to the halls of our nation’s capital in Washington, D.C., I’ve seen Marna work hard to accomplish goals for the people she serves, and the results have been impressive. Last November a federal bill was signed into law that Marna worked with our legislative delegation on for two years to get signed. The impact for rural Alaska will be hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings and cleaner air for folks to breathe. Solving difficult problems requires hard work, and Marna has a track record of putting in the hours to get results.

When you compare Marna’s experience and background to the inexperience of her opponents, the choice could not be clearer. If we want what’s best for our state, it’s simple: We need to send the best our state has to offer down to represent us in Juneau. That means people with Marna’s education, experience and work ethic coming together to solve the complex challenges we face.

Public service means putting the needs of your constituents and your state above partisanship and party politics. That’s why I’m proud that my Senate district has an independent candidate running to represent us. There’s no one else on the ballot who will work harder for this community and this state than Marna Sanford. I hope you’ll join me in voting Sanford for Senate this November.

 

