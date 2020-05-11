Letter to the Editor

Sanford for state Senate

To the editor: I am writing to share my support for Marna Sanford for Senate District B, representing Goldstream, North Pole, Farmers Loop, and the greater Fairbanks North Star Borough.

I first met Marna when I had just graduated from high school and I was working with Kids Voting, a nonpartisan civic education nonprofit. Marna was on the Kids Voting board, where she led the organization in bringing voter registration and civic engagement into classrooms around the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

Two years later, I was thrilled to watch Marna run for Borough Assembly. On the assembly she used her knack for coalition-building to create solutions rooted in community well-being. If you listen to a Borough Assembly meeting, you’ll hear Marna — she is always candid, hard-working, and deliberate. The Alaska Legislature needs a leader like her.

This is why I’m excited to be supporting Marna Sanford for Senate. She’s a leader for us all in a time when we desperately need someone who will tell us the truth and take the tough votes to keep our state moving forward. I’m approaching graduation from UAF and I’m worried about Alaska’s future. Will we choose to protect our neighbors, our elders, and our schools after this pandemic ends? I hope so. With Marna Sanford in the Senate, I know we will. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Marna Sanford this fall.

