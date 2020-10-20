To the editor: I have worked with Marna Sanford for the last two years on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. If you live in Senate District B, there is no better choice than Marna. On the assembly, she works with both sides, sponsoring legislation to benefit the residents of the borough. This is the kind of working-together spirit that we desperately need in Juneau. Marna and I don’t agree on everything, but I know that she will think carefully about the issues, she will make sure she understands all sides, and she will make an informed decision based on what is right for Alaska. She’s a true independent, and she won’t just do what some political party tells her to do.
The Legislature has hard choices that it will need to make, especially in terms of what money it spends, what it doesn’t spend, and what it spends it on. We need a senator who will take the job seriously, who will work hard, who understands the problems facing the state and who supports Alaskan values — like continuing to provide funding for vital services, ensuring quality education, and working to keep the cost of living low. Marna Sanford will be that senator.
Alaskans need action in Juneau, and Marna Sanford is the right choice for Senate District B. Even one of her opponents agrees — she’s been endorsed by her former opponent Evan Eads, who has withdrawn from the race!
Vote Marna Sanford for state Senate District B!