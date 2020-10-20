You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Sanford for state Senate

To the editor: I have worked with Marna Sanford for the last two years on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. If you live in Senate District B, there is no better choice than Marna. On the assembly, she works with both sides, sponsoring legislation to benefit the residents of the borough. This is the kind of working-together spirit that we desperately need in Juneau. Marna and I don’t agree on everything, but I know that she will think carefully about the issues, she will make sure she understands all sides, and she will make an informed decision based on what is right for Alaska. She’s a true independent, and she won’t just do what some political party tells her to do.

The Legislature has hard choices that it will need to make, especially in terms of what money it spends, what it doesn’t spend, and what it spends it on. We need a senator who will take the job seriously, who will work hard, who understands the problems facing the state and who supports Alaskan values — like continuing to provide funding for vital services, ensuring quality education, and working to keep the cost of living low. Marna Sanford will be that senator.

Alaskans need action in Juneau, and Marna Sanford is the right choice for Senate District B. Even one of her opponents agrees — she’s been endorsed by her former opponent Evan Eads, who has withdrawn from the race!

Vote Marna Sanford for state Senate District B!

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.