Sanford for state Senate

To the editor: The surprising results of our recent primary election demonstrate that the voters of Alaska would like to see some major changes in the leadership of the Legislature in Juneau.
In that regard, Marna Sanford is running as an independent for a seat in the state Senate that was held until now by John Coghill. Coghill has been a legislator in Juneau since the late 1990s, over 20 years. He had obviously become a career politician in Juneau; in fact, his biography lists him as a politician.
Robert Meyers, a newcomer to the political scene, appears to have won the recent Republican primary against Coghill with a platform, that he states on his brief web page, to shrink government, rein in state spending, broaden the economic base, and empower the people. His first step toward building Alaska’s future would be to attempt to restore the full PFD. These are noble promises with little basis for practical solutions. The thought of restoring a full PFD when the state is suffering financially in providing just the basic important services is beyond rational consideration.
Sanford, will be challenging him in the November election. She is a lifelong Alaskan and has a very diverse history of educational accomplishments and a broad spectrum of employments in our state and I think will be the best choice to represent us in Juneau. When you go to her comprehensive website, I think you too will be impressed with her qualifications to be a dynamic and productive member of our Senate in Juneau. Her web site is www.marnasanford.com.
And please vote in all upcoming elections as your vote is very important to our state’s future.