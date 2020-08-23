Sanford for Senate

To the editor: This autumn we’ll need to choose a senator for District B, which includes much of the eastern part of the Fairbanks community and much of North Pole. We are fortunate to have a new candidate for this office, Marna Sanford. Her qualifications are simply excellent. She is a natural resources-educated lawyer, with much practical work experience, and she has served very well and with wisdom and savvy on the Borough Assembly.
Those of us in this Senate district have had John Coghill as our senator since 2009. It is simply time for a new, modern, aware voice in our Senate who can better cope with the uncertainties we face. An old phrase which bears great relevance now, is: “The future isn’t what it used to be.” The future belongs to a new generation, and Marna is ready and fully prepared to meet the challenges that Alaska faces. She has my full support and confidence. It is rare to have a candidate who has been on the path to full public service with a history of that service such as Marna brings to us. She deserves your support and definitely deserves your vote in November.
Rich Seifert
Fairbanks