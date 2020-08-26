To the editor: While the Republican candidates wrangle one another to run for Senate District B, by far the best candidate to represent us is independent Marna Sanford. She is a lifelong Alaskan who has developed the experience and skills to represent us in Juneau in a fraught time of fiscal crisis and citizen divisions. I know she will be tough and thoughtful when confronting the issues that face us, defend our interests and hold her ground when necessary. I hope you will join me in supporting her candidacy and voting for her on Nov. 3.
Sanford for Senate
