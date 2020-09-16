Sanford for Senate

To the editor: Fairbanks and North Pole face a dire choice this October. With John Coghill’s loss, we now have only one real option for filling his seat that offers any hope for local education, the University of Alaska, and protecting vital Interior services — Marna Sanford. I didn’t always agree with John Coghill, but he was willing to lead in Juneau and was willing to work across party divisions in the best interests of Interior. Ms. Sanford’s opponents could not be more different. She is facing two opponents who lack leadership experience and who have already pledged to become obstacles to the sort of problem-solving necessary to pull Alaska out of its economic tailspin. It doesn’t matter what your politics are — the Interior needs a senator willing to roll up her sleeves and make difficult choices and work across party lines.
Ms. Sanford has earned your vote. She grew up in Tok and moved to Fairbanks in high school to attend West Valley. Her parents were a teacher and union pipefitter while also running a small business. She’s worked her whole life — running the family campground on the Alcan, fighting fire and later becoming a skilled advocate for Alaska’s.
Ms. Sanford has done the hard work on the local government level, too, serving our community on the Planning Commission and Borough Assembly. We need someone in Juneau who has the experience to lead and the willingness to make hard decisions, and Ms. Sanford is the only reasonable choice for Senate District B.