Sanford for Senate

To the editor: Alaska certainly has a budget problem, but it also has a bigger problem — a Legislature often mired in ideological standoffs. The standoff has been particularly obvious in the Senate, and if we continue to elect ideologues, chances are that nothing will change. Those of us in Senate District B have an excellent chance to take a different approach by electing Marna Sanford as our state senator.
Marna, running as an independent, has an opponent who is on the ballot principally because he promised to be more ideological and less pragmatic than Senator Coghill. That would be a step in the wrong direction. On the other hand, Marna is a bright, truly independent thinker who seeks out a range of opinions before making a decision. As a member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, she has a proven record as a problem solver with the community’s best interests in mind. If you live in Marna’s district, please join me in sending her to Juneau to represent us and to begin changing the toxic partisan environment in state government.