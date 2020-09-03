Sanford for District B

To the editor: While most people and the news are focusing on the presidential elections in November, we can’t forget the importance of our state elections.
I’m looking forward to voting for Marna Sanford for Senate District B. I met Marna after she ran for Borough Assembly and was impressed at how serious and, frankly, super smart she is. She’s a serious person who cares about her community. She’s an independent, and that fits well with the area she would represent. Marna is not an ideologue, she’s a pragmatist who will look for workable solutions to the problems facing Alaska. She’s willing to talk and listen. We will be getting a new senator for District B this year. Let’s make sure it’s someone with an independent and balanced approach to problem solving.
Marna Sanford will be a great state senator working for Alaskans.