You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Sanford for District B

To the editor: While most people and the news are focusing on the presidential elections in November, we can’t forget the importance of our state elections.

I’m looking forward to voting for Marna Sanford for Senate District B. I met Marna after she ran for Borough Assembly and was impressed at how serious and, frankly, super smart she is. She’s a serious person who cares about her community. She’s an independent, and that fits well with the area she would represent. Marna is not an ideologue, she’s a pragmatist who will look for workable solutions to the problems facing Alaska. She’s willing to talk and listen. We will be getting a new senator for District B this year. Let’s make sure it’s someone with an independent and balanced approach to problem solving.

Marna Sanford will be a great state senator working for Alaskans.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.