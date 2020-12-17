Samash should apologize

To the editor: In 1987, the California punk band Dead Kennedys released an album entitled “Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death,” a wry but hardly inaccurate observation on American culture. In 2020 that title has become prophetic as we witness howls of outrage from Americans who believe being asked to make minor adjustments to their daily routines amidst a global pandemic foretells the onset of Armageddon, rather than simply being a humane request to help protect the lives of their fellow citizens.
Exemplifying this is the childishly selfish letter from Pamela Samash. The author, who isn’t a resident of Fairbanks and doesn’t pay taxes to maintain our facilities, is enraged at steps taken at a public swimming pool to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Rather than appreciate that a swimming pool remains open at a time when many towns have closed theirs indefinitely, Samash insults our entire community by referring to our locally elected government as communist. Describing completely reasonable safety measures with such grotesque hyperbole reveals an astonishing ignorance of the realities of communism, which killed an estimated 100 million people during the twentieth century, and victimized over a billion. I can direct her to many books detailing the period that will help her understand the barbaric realities of the time, and perhaps show her why her flippant comment disparages the horrors experienced by those who endured true communist systems.
She demonstrates further obliviousness to human suffering with her objections to showering procedure changes she claims made her hair look bad. Today America surpassed 300,000 COVID deaths. 300,000 American families will mark this holiday season in the absence of loved ones. Yet even though reckless locker room practices will quickly spread a sometimes fatal disease, Samash wants us to care first about her hair. Give her convenience and give others death.
No one is enjoying this difficult period, but most of us are doing our best to navigate it. Whiners, however, contribute nothing. Samash’s letter is representative of far too many Americans who never learned that the world doesn’t revolve solely around themselves. She owes my community an apology.