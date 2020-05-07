Safety and the economy

To the editor: So far, the COVID numbers in Alaska are staying low. Yay! I know we aren’t past the two- or three-week period where we can really see results of opening, but there haven’t been any spikes yet, and I’m hopeful. Yay!
So I’ve jumped on the opening Alaska in phases bandwagon and would be thrilled if I could join you all out there and support small businesses, which I could if folks could care enough to respect the 6-feet guideline. As it is, an ignorant few seem to want to teach us cautious folks a lesson by pretending to sneeze on those of us practicing safety measures and belittling those of us practicing safety measures, as well as buddying up nice and close to us to make their point (whatever that is), making those of us who want/need the safety measures feel like we must stay home, when in reality, we could be out helping improve the local economy.
Opening up businesses successfully and respecting others’ want/need to practice social distancing can be done together easily. It doesn’t have to be broken down to either/or. So, the moral of the story is that I’m rooting for all our businesses in town, and if folks would show some consideration, I would like to support our local economy by actually going into businesses and spending my money. Six feet is free and easy, people. Let’s get our act together.