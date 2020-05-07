Letter to the Editor

Safety and the economy

To the editor: So far, the COVID numbers in Alaska are staying low. Yay! I know we aren’t past the two- or three-week period where we can really see results of opening, but there haven’t been any spikes yet, and I’m hopeful. Yay!

So I’ve jumped on the opening Alaska in phases bandwagon and would be thrilled if I could join you all out there and support small businesses, which I could if folks could care enough to respect the 6-feet guideline. As it is, an ignorant few seem to want to teach us cautious folks a lesson by pretending to sneeze on those of us practicing safety measures and belittling those of us practicing safety measures, as well as buddying up nice and close to us to make their point (whatever that is), making those of us who want/need the safety measures feel like we must stay home, when in reality, we could be out helping improve the local economy.

Opening up businesses successfully and respecting others’ want/need to practice social distancing can be done together easily. It doesn’t have to be broken down to either/or. So, the moral of the story is that I’m rooting for all our businesses in town, and if folks would show some consideration, I would like to support our local economy by actually going into businesses and spending my money. Six feet is free and easy, people. Let’s get our act together.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.