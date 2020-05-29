Safe health practices

To the editor: Nancy Elliott’s letter of May 27 misses many points. Her point that before the COVID-19 pandemic we were independent, responsible adults in charge of our health is incorrect in one matter: that of public health. Public health is the science of protecting and improving the health of an entire population. Infectious diseases can be transmitted within a population and are public health issues. Therefore, the responsibility for oversight falls under the jurisdiction of governments. So the responsibility to protect us from the threat of COVID-19 does fall to the governor.
COVID-19 has only been in the world for a few months. The havoc this virus has wreaked in this short time hasn’t been seen in a hundred years. The first reported death in the U.S. was on Feb. 29, and as of this date, three months later, we are over 100,000. To assert that a single person or family and their physician is all that is adequate to manage this pandemic shows a fundamental misunderstanding of public health practice. She is wrong about the lethality. It is at least two to three times more deadly than “flu” and much more infectious. Infected people often show no symptoms for days and can transmit it to many people, who can spread it to many more. That Alaska has gotten off easily thus far is due to a number of factors, a couple of which are a sparse population and early protective measures. Alaska has been lucky so far, but COVID-19 has not run its course. China and South Korea have seen an uptick in cases after restrictions were relaxed.
We need to replace her “tried and true” routine with proven public health practices during a pandemic. Limiting contact, social distancing and “healthy” people wearing masks protect the public. It’s not living in fear. We need our economy to recover, no question about that. We also have to remember that with rights comes responsibility. We can’t harm others in exercising those rights and must act responsibly as we open back up for business.