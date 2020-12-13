Safe at Hamme Pool

To the editor: What is Pamela Samash talking about in her letter? I have been to the Hamme pool with my family several times and have been amazed at the necessary precautions they have made so everyone is safe and has an enjoyable experience.
First, the number of families allowed to swim is limited. Advance registration is required. If online registration is challenging, the staff at FNSB parks office is wonderfully helpful. After registration, a set of instructions is provided so the family knows what to expect on arrival. Wear your suit under your clothes as the locker rooms are for after-swim dressing. Don’t come if you have symptoms. Come in one entrance and exit another.
Second, check in is easy and the staff is polite, friendly, and professional. Six chairs are located on poolside for easy use by each family. Clothes and towels go here. A poolside shower is available so the shower before you come is really not necessary. At this point I can handily contain my kids as excited as they are to be in the pool. With the family limitation, the large pool seems almost empty. We have been there when there were only three families, and two were in a different part of the pool.
Finally, after a great hour and a half of swimming we use the poolside shower, gather up our clothes and head for the assigned bench in the locker room. We are appropriately separated from the others. Reasonably and most important for safety, the showers and restrooms in the locker room are not available. I know when we leave the staff will disinfect the area where we dressed.
Using the public restroom is a little awkward as staff need to unlock the door, admit you, and then disinfect after you leave. Do we support this or do we want exposure to the virus?
Parks and rec staff are doing a great job making the pool available and safe during these challenging times. I appreciate them. My kids and I love coming to Hamme Pool and will be there again soon.