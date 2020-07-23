Run for City Council

To the editor: I hope a few patriotic, conservative, freedom-loving city residents will consider running for the two Fairbanks City Council seats that will be up for election on Oct. 6. Some of our freedoms are at stake.
Fairbanks was nearly clobbered on Feb. 25, 2019, when four left-leaning members of the six-person City Council voted to pass a massive, authoritarian and burdensome anti-discrimination law (Ordinance 6093). This ordinance seemed to pop up out of nowhere after the October 2018 City Council election. That election created a left-wing majority. The ordinance seemed like an ambush.
On March 1, 2019, the mayor decided to veto Ordinance 6093 to provide more time for the citizens to become familiar with it and to let the citizens have a chance to vote on it as a ballot measure. But the proponents of the ordinance did not want the citizens to vote on it. They know that the best way to jam it through is to slip in a majority of left-wing council members.
Two conservative council members will reach the end of their term limits in October. If they are replaced with two left-wing progressives, there will be a 5-1 veto-proof supermajority on the council and 6093 will be reintroduced and rammed into law. Fairbanks business people have enough to worry about just staying afloat without having to worry about shakedowns from disgruntled employees or predatory lawyers.
The window to file as a candidate for the Oct. 6 election is from July 15 to July 29. A person has until Aug. 5 to change their mind and withdraw and remove their name from the ballot. There is a $500 per month stipend for City Council members.
In the last City Council election in October 2019, a left-leaning incumbent ran for reelection and won. She had only one competitor, who seemed to be left-leaning himself. There was no conservative opponent for that seat.
I live outside of the city, but we all work or shop there.
