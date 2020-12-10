You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Rome is burning

To the editor: The old adage “Nero fiddled while Rome burned” is alive and well today in the guise of President Donald Trump. Since his inauguration in 2017, he has visited his own golf resorts over 300 times and played golf 142 times at an average of $1 million a round, this according to Forbes. This comes on top of his August 2016 campaign promise “I am going to work hard for you. I am not going to have time to play golf.” When he stays overnight at his NJ golf resort, the club (remember, he is the owner) has charged the secret service detail over $1,000,000 to rent golf carts to follow him around and hotel rooms to stay in.

While Mr. Trump golfs, the country is approaching 250,000 COVID-related deaths.

While Mr. Trump golfs, all the folks looking at the end of their supplemental unemployment $600 checks are scared as to how they will pay their rent or mortgage.

While Mr. Trump golfs, tens of thousands of health care workers are pleading for more personal protection equipment.

While Mr Trump golfs, his minions spread throughout the country trying to twist the arms of governors and state legislators to change the results of a fair and honest election.

Rome is still burning. President-elect Joe Biden will need a big fire hose to extinguish the flames.

 

