Letter to the editor

Rod Boyce’s service to Alaska

To the editor: Thank you for your service to journalism in Interior Alaska, Rod Boyce! I believe that I am speaking for many residents of the smaller communities throughout the middle of Alaska when I express appreciation for the efforts you have led to get important news and features to us daily in a regular and timely manner.

In the beginning of the1960s I had the great fortune to work as a student staff writer for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. C.W. Sneddon was the publisher; Cliff Cernick the newsroom editor. Tom Snapp, Kent Brandley, Kathleen “Mike” Dalton, Jerry Sheldon, Kay Kennedy and Shane O’Neil were some of the editorial staff, and we also heard from Howard Rock. We wrote on old typewriters with stiff keys, got AP wire news from a telegraph machine, and used stationary telephones with rotary dials. To be honest, by the time a few of the newspapers got out to the rural villages on a weekly (if lucky) mail plane, the news wasn’t new any more.

The News-Miner has come a long way since those days. More more than 12 years now, Rod Boyce has been a driving force in keeping us informed, through timely and relevant stories delivered by both printed and online means. Here’s wishing Rod a great next chapter in his life — and hoping that the work he carried forward continues to grow for a very long time.

