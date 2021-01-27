Rod Boyce, fair and honest

To the editor: I too would like to say “thank you” to Rod Boyce! I was very surprised, and saddened, to read that he was moving on. His shoes will be hard to fill. I have always found him willing to present more than one side of a story, and found his news coverage to be both fair and honest. On occasion he took the time to suggest edits to pieces I had submitted and that in turn improved my writing and I am grateful for that too.
I did not always agree with everything I found in the paper but there would have been something wrong if I had. Reading other points of view and opinions we don’t agree with is part of living in a democracy and we grow from the experience. I wish Rod the best and hope whoever comes in will keep up his good work.