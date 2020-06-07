Rick Solie is a good man

To the editor: I have had the pleasure and honor of knowing Rick Solie for 40 years. It has been painful to read the attacks on his character in recent letters to the editor from people whom I can only assume do not know Rick personally.
In the time I have known Rick, I have watched him grow as a person and watched him serve his community in many capacities. He has always been motivated by his generous spirit and a sincere desire to do good things for Fairbanks.
Rick and I occupy points on the spectrum of political philosophies that are quite distant from each other. When it comes to politics, we don’t often agree. However, we are able to discuss issues on which we have strong disagreements without those disagreements creating personal rancor or damaging relationships.
Rick is a good listener. He is more than willing to listen to those who don’t share his viewpoints. When someone makes a logical point, he will think about it.
Rick also has integrity. If there is ever a reason for him to recuse himself from a vote as a GVEA board member, I am certain that he would do so without a problem.
If you disagree with Rick’s positions on the issues, don’t vote for him.
But if you are thinking about not voting for him because he is not a good man, then you should take a closer look.
The GVEA board has plenty of important issues to deal with. You should vote for whomever you believe best represents your views on those issues. That candidate may or may not be Rick Solie. But before you vote, find out where the candidates stand on the issues that will come before them and make your decision based on that information.