Rick Solie has a conflict

To the editor: Rick Solie is running for the District 3 seat on the GVEA board of directors. Prior to announcing his campaign, he did not exhibit an interest in the GVEA Board. Why this newfound concern?
According to the website for International Tower Hill Mines, Rick Solie is their “Investor and Community Relations Manager.” International Tower Hill is developing the Livengood Gold Project, a huge mine located 70 miles north of Fairbanks and “50 miles from electric grid power” (i.e. GVEA). To get the power to the site, GVEA will have to build 50 miles of high-voltage transmission lines.
In his statement for the GVEA election, Mr. Solie did not mention his employment with the mine company, but rather lists Solie Consulting as his employer. Why did he omit the fact that he is working for the mining company? Is it because he doesn’t want us to know?
Large mines use massive amounts of power, so International Tower Hill will want the line built. That’s fine; they have a fiduciary responsibility to ask the GVEA board to consider it. But Mr. Solie has no business being on the board when they do so. He cannot be an objective watchdog of all GVEA member interests when he and his company stand to gain tremendously from having the line built. That is a blatant conflict of interest.
Alison Carter is running against Solie. Unlike him, Alison has been on the GVEA Member Advisory Committee and attended most of the board meetings for the past three years. She has the perfect skill set for a board member of a major utility: She is a lawyer who also has 20 years of experience as an accountant, and she is dedicated to making decisions in the interest of all GVEA members.
If you have a GVEA account, you are a member-owner of our utility and you will receive your ballot early next week. The outcome of the election depends on you. Vote for someone who does not represent a special interest but will consider all projects objectively. Vote for Alison Carter.