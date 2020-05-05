Rick Solie for GVEA

To the editor: I have known Rick Solie for many years as we were both born and raised in Fairbanks. I am happy to support his efforts to join the GVEA board of directors.
Rick has a thoughtful approach to decision-making with a willingness to listen to alternative viewpoints. He has a deep passion for family and community involvement. I have always found Rick to be well informed with strong roots in understanding the economics of Alaska as well as our hometown of Fairbanks. It is his understanding of economic conditions as well as his warmth and consideration that make him the perfect candidate to serve on the GVEA board. We need directors who not only understand the costs of providing electric utilities but who also understand the impact on the community members who GVEA serves.
Please consider selecting Rick Solie as the board member serving District 3.