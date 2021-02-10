Rethinking ANWR

To the editor: The titled News-Miner opinion piece “Biden’s ANWR assault should worry Alaskans” with the subtitle “Closing off mineral wealth is short-sighted and against national interest” on Jan. 31, 2021, may be attention getting but these statements are incorrect and very misleading.
Opening ANWR has no effect on Alaska’s mineral wealth but would be an assault on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge by unnecessary oil drilling. Attempting to connect drilling with the development of Alaska’s mineral wealth in other areas of the state seems a disingenuous attempt by the local news to stir up public controversy.
ANWR is one of the last great undisturbed wilderness areas in the world. The refuge is the breeding ground of large numbers of migratory birds and the home of the Porcupine Caribou Herd and Gwich’in Alaska Native people.
Bird populations have decreased nationwide by 30% since the 1970s due mainly to loss of habitat. The allowing of oil drilling would mean roads, drill pads and structures forever damaging this fragile area.
One must wonder, should there anything to be left to exist in its natural state without the intrusion and assault for profit? Opening ANWR will be of little benefit to us Alaskans. We now get little from our existing oil resources since the Parnell administration pushed through huge tax breaks for Big Oil in 2014. There is now a glut in the oil market so more oil development is not needed. Drilling for oil in ANWR by the oil corporations will do nothing to address and mitigate the increasing global threats of climate change. This development would only add to the problem.
What is required is a complete rethinking of our values for the future of Alaska.