Rethink testing requirements

To the editor: It has been encouraging to hear the recent COVID-19 numbers over the last few weeks.

Positive cases are down, as are hospitalizations, deaths and those requiring ventilators. This is very good news and can, at least in part, be attributed to the good efforts of Alaskans following the basic precautions. These precautions, up to now, have included mandatory testing for those who travel to Alaska from the Lower 48. Gov. Dunleavy has now removed the requirement for this testing and instead is continuing it on a voluntary basis. I think this letting up on the gas pedal is ill advised.

While our efforts to vaccinate are ongoing and more of us are getting the protection we have long sought, the risk remains that surges in positive cases can occur. Eliminating the requirement for testing at airports does not lower this risk, but rather, increases the risk.

I would encourage Gov. Dunleavy to rethink eliminating this testing requirement and base future decisions with the health and safety of Alaskans in mind.

