Rethink schools

To the editor: I would like the board and the medical committee to consider another approach for instruction: one that may reduce the number of contacts for each family, child and teacher, and have lower potential for disease spread.
A small schoolhouse approach based on geographic areas, about the size of a bus route, would keep students in one family in one pod. It would be like a village school. Many elementary teachers are skilled in teaching more than one grade level. The high school teachers could teach essential classes and link students needing virtual advanced math or science support to the content expert. This is a big change for some teachers, but I believe that, without personal interaction with a teacher, many students’ educational promise will be lost to the pandemic.
The North Star Academy and Career Education Center have students do coursework at their own speed, with teachers available to help students when they get stuck. The schoolhouse concept could help students who have fallen behind to catch up.
In the schoolhouse approach, the same students ride together to school at the same times, are in a designated space together and are exposed to fewer people. If there is an exposure, students in one family will quarantine at the same time. Parents may even be able to create after school child care bubbles with families in the same “schoolhouse”.
Having sports teams practice while students aren’t in school sends the wrong message. In the “schoolhouse” approach, the physical education staff could create intramural personal fitness challenges so students could rack up points for their schoolhouse — with awards, of course!
Families also must minimize the risk of bringing COVID into the schools by participating in community activities virtually so that school can be in person.
With 27 years in public health and 12 on the school board, I encourage the board and the medical advisory committee to consider a “schoolhouse” model for serving students, and hope that that we will soon see a change in behavior that will slow this virus.