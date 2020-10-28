You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Retain Justice Carney

To the editor: Clearly, we are all entitled to hold different beliefs. Our pluralism is a source of strength for our country. But there are those who feel justified in trying to destroy the apolitical nature of Alaska’s courts — to “burn down the house” — based upon their extreme political and religious agendas. Their efforts now involve challenges in this year’s election to the retention of judges whose decisions conflict with their views.

The recent incantations of this partisan group most particularly include strident attacks on Alaska Supreme Court Justice Susan Carney. Right-wing opposition to her retention is principally based upon her authorship of the Court’s 4-1 opinion invalidating laws that severely impacted impoverished women’s constitutional rights. That decision is based squarely upon the Alaska Constitution and other precedent, not judicial activism.

Those opposing Justice Carney’s retention claim that she “doesn’t respect the law” because she “violates the authority of leaders who are chosen by the people — the Legislature and the governor.” But our federal and state constitutions undeniably establish our courts as a co-equal branch of government, rather than one which is subservient to the Legislature and governor. Judges must be honest and apolitical, enforcing constitutional limits where actions by the legislative and executive branches cross the line.

Justice Carney is honest and apolitical. She is a stellar example of what a Supreme Court justice should be. The nonpartisan Alaska Judicial Council, created by Alaska’s Constitution, is charged with objectively assessing the competence and fair-mindedness of our judges. It has strongly recommended that Justice Carney be retained. Indeed, Justice Carney’s retention is widely supported by people of all backgrounds, with varied religious and political beliefs.

Those challenging Justice Carney’s retention should be strongly resisted. We may not always agree with the decisions of our courts. Each of us should, however, recognize the importance of judicial independence. And we must be vigilant, particularly during these troubled times.

Please vote yes to retain Justice Susan Carney. It will be a vote for a remarkable woman and a vote for judicial integrity.

