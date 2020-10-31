To the editor: The Alaska Judicial Council, after a thorough review of Justice Susan Carney’s work, has given her top ratings in all factors pertaining to her judicial work, including impartially and integrity. We trust our justices to make impartial decisions based on the facts and the law and not decisions based on outside influences or biases. And that is what Justice Carney does.
Now an advocacy group is asking us to remove Justice Carney because she participated in three decisions made by the Alaska Supreme Court that the group does not like. Justices are often called upon to make difficult decisions in contentious cases, and there will always be disagreement about the outcome. But this is not a good reason to remove a highly qualified and impartial justice.
I urge you to vote to retain Justice Carney.