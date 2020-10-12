You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Retain Justice Carney

To the editor: It is with considerable dismay I see that there is an organized group campaigning against the retention of Alaska Supreme Court Justice Susan Carney. I am a retired District Court judge (1984-90) from Fairbanks and have been a practicing attorney here since 1978. Before that I served in the Judge Advocate General Corps at Fort Wainwright, primarily as defense counsel, for four years. I have been acquainted with Justice Carney for many years and worked with (and against) her on cases before she was appointed to the Supreme Court. She is competent, deliberative, and intelligent, together with having a talent for working collegially with those around her.

It appears that those organizing against her retention are doing so primarily on the basis of a case in which they disagree with her ruling. It is the justice’s job to make decisions based on the law, the facts, and legal precedent (prior cases pointing to a particular result). That is exactly what Justice Carney did.

Although some may disagree with the constitutionally established system for judicial selection in Alaska, it is probably the best merit-based selection system in the nation. Before voting in the judicial retention election, I urge all voters to review the Judicial Council’s recommendations. They are thorough and unbiased. They recommend that Justice Carney be retained. They are worth considering and following.

I urge everyone to vote to retain Justice Carney. She works hard and is fair and unbiased. We cannot ask for more. The nonretention campaign appears to have its basis in politics rather than in a fair and unbiased justice.

 

