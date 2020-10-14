Retain Justice Carney

To the editor: I encourage the people of Alaska to read the nonpartisan Alaska Judicial Council review and recommendation on retention of Susan Carney as a member of the Alaska Supreme Court. My family and I will be voting to retain as our conclusion is Susan is an intelligent, thoughtful and discerning justice. http://www.ajc.state.ak.us/retention/ret20carney.html
