You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Restoring gray wolves

  • Comments

To the editor: During the 19th and 20th centuries, hunting, trapping and habitat loss drove gray wolves to near extinction. Conservation efforts made possible by the Endangered Species Act has allowed them to come back and begin to reestablish some of their former habitats.

Today, millions of visitors have a chance to see a wolf in Yellowstone National Park. But on its way out the door, the recent laws issued stripped gray wolves across the country of crucial Endangered Species Act protections when they need them most.

In some parts of the country, gray wolves have just begun to recover, yet they are completely absent in many areas of suitable habitat. The successful recovery of gray wolves in the Northern Rockies was only possible because of the strong protections of the Endangered Species Act. But the recent rule throws in the towel on what could be one of our greatest wildlife recoveries in recent history. Our ecosystems are interconnected and we all benefit from protecting it.

If you could help raise awareness with your public voice about restoring gray wolves to their rightful habitat, please contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and urge them to rescind the gray wolf delisting rule, and to instead recommit to restoring this native species: www.fws.gov.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.