To the editor: During the 19th and 20th centuries, hunting, trapping and habitat loss drove gray wolves to near extinction. Conservation efforts made possible by the Endangered Species Act has allowed them to come back and begin to reestablish some of their former habitats.
Today, millions of visitors have a chance to see a wolf in Yellowstone National Park. But on its way out the door, the recent laws issued stripped gray wolves across the country of crucial Endangered Species Act protections when they need them most.
In some parts of the country, gray wolves have just begun to recover, yet they are completely absent in many areas of suitable habitat. The successful recovery of gray wolves in the Northern Rockies was only possible because of the strong protections of the Endangered Species Act. But the recent rule throws in the towel on what could be one of our greatest wildlife recoveries in recent history. Our ecosystems are interconnected and we all benefit from protecting it.
If you could help raise awareness with your public voice about restoring gray wolves to their rightful habitat, please contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and urge them to rescind the gray wolf delisting rule, and to instead recommit to restoring this native species: www.fws.gov.