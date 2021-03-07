You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Restoring decorum

To the editor: It was refreshing to read the March 4 article in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner on the handling of a very sensitive topic in a public forum. I am referring to the report on the comments made by Rep. Fields about the dress code in the business atmosphere of the Alaska State House.

While Rep. Fields now knows that the timing of his comments were poorly chosen, still, his comments are worth addressing. Modesty in attire is important and many times is an overlooked component when it comes to the issues of personal safety in the workplace and in society. In light of the topic of the speech given by his colleague, Rep. Rasmussen, on the “serious challenges Alaska women face” making reference to the high rate of sexual assaults and violence’ perhaps the topic of proper attire in the workplace should be brought to light and addressed.

We have before us two young state legislators who want to make a difference in our Alaska society — that in itself is reassuring and the greatest fact is that both legislators used a very appropriate means to discuss the situation in a fashion that needs to be adapted by all elected officials. Civility and respect need to be restored to our society and culture. I hope and pray it will be Alaska that leads the way.

Josephine M. Stack

Fairbanks

