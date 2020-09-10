You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Respect our war dead

To the editor: As a group, Veterans For Peace advocates against war, but we also respect and honor the sacrifices of our fellow service members.

Therefore, we are adamantly opposed to the president of the United States referring to U.S. service members injured or killed in war as “losers” or objecting to wounded veterans participating in military parades.

As concerned, civically engaged members of the human community, we need to recognize that militarism is, at best, a failed tool for world peace and human dignity and, at worst, a guarantor of the complete opposite.

However, we need to respect those who have made the choice to serve by supporting returning veterans and showing honor and respect to those who didn’t return.

As the commander in chief, the president instead should be appalled that one-third of homeless Americans are veterans, that suicide rates among veterans are unacceptably high and that the VA health care system is underfunded to meet its needs.

As the representative of the American people, the president should instead be duty-bound to pay our nation’s respect to the war dead wherever they lie, interred at Arlington or an American cemetery in France.

