You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Respect for Justice Carney

To the editor: As trial attorney in Fairbanks since 1976, I have appeared before many trial and appellate courts. I strongly support Justice Susan Carney.

A funded movement exists to have Justice Carney not retained on Alaska’s Supreme Court. A “kill the messenger” approach is being adopted. Majority of the funding for this attack apparently comes from outside Alaska. The push centers on three decisions written by Justice Carney for the court. All decisions are well-researched and firmly grounded in established constitutional law. Sadly, this movement demonstrates that cancel culture is alive and well.

I have the highest respect for Justice Carney. She is a remarkably intelligent attorney who strived hard when practicing law to represent her clients diligently, within the bounds of the law and under our Professional Code of Ethics. Many of Justice Carney’s clients’ cases were understandably unpopular, but Justice Carney still did her ethical duty to provide effective, zealous and ethical representation under her oath as counsel. Her respect for the Rule of Law is above reproach.

Unfortunately, recall movements, political slander and dirty politics have become the latest norm. There certainly have been cases where I did not agree with a judicial decision, But that did not mean that the judge was unfit to serve. One of the roles of the court is to protect the minority from the tyranny of the majority. Justice is not politics. There will always be winners and and losers in virtually every case. Yet, as citizens, if we are to honor the Rule of Law, we must accept legal determinations once final. It is the court’s job to interpret the law. If dissatisfied with the decision, we change the law. Not the judge.

For those intent on not retaining Justice Carney, I ask that they seriously reconsider their course of conduct and focus energy instead on demanding changes from the Legislature, whose duty it is to create law. In the end, attacking the judiciary for doing its job will be counterproductive and sets a very dangerous precedent.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.