To the editor: As trial attorney in Fairbanks since 1976, I have appeared before many trial and appellate courts. I strongly support Justice Susan Carney.
A funded movement exists to have Justice Carney not retained on Alaska’s Supreme Court. A “kill the messenger” approach is being adopted. Majority of the funding for this attack apparently comes from outside Alaska. The push centers on three decisions written by Justice Carney for the court. All decisions are well-researched and firmly grounded in established constitutional law. Sadly, this movement demonstrates that cancel culture is alive and well.
I have the highest respect for Justice Carney. She is a remarkably intelligent attorney who strived hard when practicing law to represent her clients diligently, within the bounds of the law and under our Professional Code of Ethics. Many of Justice Carney’s clients’ cases were understandably unpopular, but Justice Carney still did her ethical duty to provide effective, zealous and ethical representation under her oath as counsel. Her respect for the Rule of Law is above reproach.
Unfortunately, recall movements, political slander and dirty politics have become the latest norm. There certainly have been cases where I did not agree with a judicial decision, But that did not mean that the judge was unfit to serve. One of the roles of the court is to protect the minority from the tyranny of the majority. Justice is not politics. There will always be winners and and losers in virtually every case. Yet, as citizens, if we are to honor the Rule of Law, we must accept legal determinations once final. It is the court’s job to interpret the law. If dissatisfied with the decision, we change the law. Not the judge.
For those intent on not retaining Justice Carney, I ask that they seriously reconsider their course of conduct and focus energy instead on demanding changes from the Legislature, whose duty it is to create law. In the end, attacking the judiciary for doing its job will be counterproductive and sets a very dangerous precedent.