Require the masks

To the editor: While I appreciate the three local mayors’ willingness to issue a proclamation “strongly encouraging” FNSB citizens to wear masks, it isn’t enough. Nationwide, people have been brainwashed into believing that COVID-19 is a hoax or that it isn’t any more serious than the flu. People have heard — and now believe — contradicting things, like that a mask isn’t an effective enough barrier but that it’s effective enough to trap carbon dioxide and cause poisoning. They’re attacking people online, and now they’re even attacking service workers who enforce mask-wearing.
Unfortunately, Fairbanks isn’t immune to this misinformation. I see it every day on the social media feeds of my friends and neighbors as well as at my job. When I go grocery shopping, I’m surprised if 50% of shoppers are wearing any kind of face covering. We’ve proved that, as a country, we aren’t personally responsible. We’ve certainly proved that we don’t care enough about our community to go so far as to cover our nose and mouth.
I’ve seen the mayors’ proclamation, and I vow to wear my mask when I’m in public spaces to protect those around me, but I don’t see that same courtesy from others. Who is protecting me? Who is protecting people with compromised immune systems or those who care for someone at risk? Now that the first case has been seen in-utero, who is protecting children, born and unborn, from contracting this virus? As leaders, the mayors have a responsibility to protect their constituents, including from each other.
I urge the mayors to consider requiring face coverings in all public areas in the FNSB. I urge the mayors to listen when the CDC publishes a report showing that we can end the pandemic in four to eight weeks with universal mask-wearing. I urge them to listen to their constituents when Alaska Public Media publishes a survey showing that the majority of us (almost 80%) support mask mandates. At the very least, I urge them to write to our governor to demand that he set a statewide mask mandate.