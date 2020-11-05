Republicans on marriage

To the editor: The 2020 Republican Party platform states that laws “should recognize marriage as the union of one man and one woman,” explicitly urging the reversal of the Supreme Court’s decision. The platform’s self-stated goal is to “reaffirm the principles that unite (the Republican party) in a common purpose.”
If you voted for a Republican this election, you have just said — to the teacher who teaches your children or to the cashier who checks you out at Fred Meyer or to your bank teller or to your son or daughter — “I care about you, you do important things, but you do not deserve to be married, you do not deserve the same rights that I have.”
You said it the same way that a person told Obama’s parents that they should not marry because it was “miscegenation.” You said it the same way that your great-grandfather told his neighbor’s daughter that she couldn’t go to the same school that your grandmother did because she was Black. You said it the same way that someone told Susan B. Anthony that she could not talk in her trial for voting.