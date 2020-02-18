Letter to the Editor

Republicans fail on Trump

To the editor: Lisa Murkowski is part of the problem, not the solution. The outright cowardice and failure of Senate Republicans to rein in Trump is unraveling our democracy day by day. Their defense and enablement of Trump’s worst impulses is unforgivable. Any parent who objectively examines this odious man’s past would not want him going out with their daughter, walking their dog or, God forbid, running their government.

Lisa’s “fiery speech” antics are meaningless, much like Susan Collins’ furrowed brow and expressions of grave concern whenever Trump does or says something particularly egregious. Lisa knows Trump is unfit for the job. Like her Republican cronies, she has chosen to maintain her power by not holding him accountable.

I won’t waste any oxygen commenting on Dan Sullivan and Don Young’s failure to restrain Trump’s authoritarian tendencies. Their behavior is entirely predictable. They are both on the ballot in November, and I urge voters to carefully consider replacing them. I have met Alyse Galvin (Young’s opponent) and was impressed with her openness, energy and enthusiasm for the chance to represent Alaskans.

