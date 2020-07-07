Reopening the schools?

To the editor: On June 26, the American Academy for Pediatrics released a letter recommending that schools should reopen for the 2020-21 academic year. I feel like almost everyone saw it. I also feel like almost no one actually read it.
I recommend you take a careful look at it. A very careful look, not just for what it says but also for what it does not say.
Essentially, the AAP recommends that schools be open because schools provide necessary services that include feeding poor students, improving mental and physical health, social interactions, reducing racial and social inequalities, and opportunities to identify and prevent abuse. And while all of these are worthwhile functions they are also not what school was intended to provide.
There are a number of notable absences from the AAP’s recommendations. First, the AAP almost completely ignores academics as a reason for reopening schools. Indeed, the sum total of attention to the matter is contained in a portion of the first sentence of their letter.
There are more alarming omissions. First, while they acknowledge that young children don’t seem to be greatly impacted by COVID-19, they totally ignore the impact it will have on teachers. Will. Not may. They further ignore the emotional damage that will occur to students who see their teachers get sick or die.
Second, they don’t appear to have a functioning knowledge of what schools look like. Due to decades of stagnant or declining school budgets, we simply do not have the space necessary to create the socially distanced classroom environment that they recommend. It wouldn’t be difficult to do so. It would be impossible, even in districts that don’t rely upon buses as heavily as we do.
Third, and perhaps most damning to their own expertise, they don’t seem know how children behave. Even if the space existed, there is simply no way to make young kids keep apart. Can’t be done, certainly not with only one teacher in each room.
This pandemic is out of control. Returning to business as usual will not make things get better.