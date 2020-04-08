Letter to the Editor

Reopen some businesses

To the editor: I believe we should rethink the idea of what is essential in this pandemic and how we operate during it.

So many small businesses have been shut down due to being nonessential while we visit the grocery store and find full parking lots and have to pass people within a short distance down every aisle. How often do you think the places still allowed to operate ever cleaned before this? How often was a shelf emptied to be sanitized? The incoming freight wiped down before being shelved? How often does one customer pick up and put down several items before another takes it home? These are things we really can’t avoid without everyone pitching in, but if you think about some of the places we’ve shut down, like restaurants and gyms, these are places that already had a sanitary culture, some more than others obviously. In any diner, it is expected your table would be wiped down between customers. In any gym, cleaning supplies are provided and it is expected that you will wipe down equipment after using it. A lot of people wipe down before using just to be sure. This was before any pandemic.

Surely we could simply increase the strength of the cleaners used and enforce a 6-foot rule inside these large locations and allow them to continue business. Nothing promotes a healthy immune system like working out, and for those who made regular use before and now are not able, this time is going to see a decrease in their personal health without any coronavirus exposure.

In Alaska, the lack of things to do has a huge impact on our mental health. Cabin fever is a real thing here, and simply being able to get out of the house for a meal at a restaurant can be really special for the whole family. I see lots of letters talking about how these small businesses will need help recovering from this shutdown. The answer is to let them open. Close off tables and gym equipment to maintain the 6-foot distance. Increase cleaning in a culture where it already exists, and let’s get back to life as close to normal as we can.

