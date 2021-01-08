You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Remove Trump now

To the editor: Wednesday, we witnessed a delusional President Trump incite an angry mob to the commit insurrection. The security of our Capitol was breached, putting our elected leaders in grave danger. Chaos, destruction, injury and death resulted. During this riot, Trump told the demonstrators, “We love you,” after repeating his lies about a stolen election.

Thankfully, our brave men and women from several law enforcement agencies restored some semblance of order. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were finally affirmed as the rightful winners of the election. But America is still reeling, and our nation remains extremely vulnerable. We cannot risk another single day with Donald Trump as our president. Wednesday’s events make this even more obvious that he cannot be trusted with the immense power he holds. Trump continues to be delusional, and his delusion is impairing his ability to safely carry out his duties as president and commander-in-chief. Trump’s escalating desperation has increased the risk of him doing something even more dangerous and damaging to our country.

Fortunately, the Constitution offers a way to end this danger: the 25th Amendment. This amendment says that when the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet members submit a written declaration to the House and Senate that the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” the vice president “shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office …” With the approval of Congress, this transfer of power would last for the duration of Trump’s term.

Right now, Vice President Pence should be assembling all Cabinet members to draft and affirm a statement of Trump’s mental incapacity to safely discharge the duties of his office. Republican leaders of good conscience should state their support for invoking the 25th Amendment as soon as possible. Alaskans who value the safety and stability of our country should be contacting Murkowski, Sullivan, and Young to emphasize the need for all three of them to speak out unambiguously in support of invoking the 25th Amendment. We can’t wait another day. History is watching.

