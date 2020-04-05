Letter to the Editor

Remember our military

To the editor: Right now, most Alaskans are anxious and concerned as we follow the daily updates of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a difficult and uncertain time and we are all doing our best to ensure the safety and well-being of our families and friends. It’s during times like these that Alaskans pull together to support one another. Time after time, in the face of disaster, our tight-knit Alaska community has allowed us to overcome difficult times and will undoubtedly get us through the challenges of today and tomorrow.

That same support has always been given to Alaska’s men and women in uniform and especially to those serving in harm’s way. As I write this, about 2,000 Alaska-based troops from the 1-25 Stryker Brigade are serving in Iraq and Syria — many, many miles away from their families — protecting our freedom and way of life back here at home. Now, the burdens they face are doubled, as they know their families, like all Alaskans, are facing a fight of their own. With this evolving situation, uncertainty looms over how this global pandemic may impact when they can return home from deployment and if their loved ones will be safe until then.

In this time of isolation, we should all be working to find creative ways to support one another and stay connected — that includes our military and their families, both in Alaska and serving overseas. I ask our community to keep them, both the troops and their families, in your thoughts and prayers. We should not forget their service and eagerly await their safe arrival back home.

To our service men, women and families, we are proud of you and thank you for all you do.

