Remain wary of virus

To the editor: I finally have found something that President Donald Trump said with which I agree. In Arizona this week, in reference to the border wall, he said, “It stopped COVID.”
Yes, it may help stop the spread of COVID from the USA to Mexico. Meanwhile, Europe may initiate a policy to prevent folks from traveling from the U.S. to the EU. How ironic, considering that our president has tried to keep those in Europe from traveling here. The new daily case count in the EU and the U.S. were each around 30,000 at the beginning of April. By June 16, the U.S. had around 25,000 and the EU 4,000. President Trump talks about reducing our test capacity and schedules indoor campaign rallies without social distancing. I can’t believe our two senators support Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
I’m concerned about the rapid rise in the new case count in Alaska and the Fairbanks North Star Borough. In Alaska, the daily new case count has increased from around three per day in April and May to 15 in June. Even so, we have still done much better than the U.S. in total with around one case per 1,000 people compared with seven for the entire U.S. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said he would reconsider Alaska’s COVID policy now in effect if new cases cause a severe strain on our health care capacity. I hope he does that well before we get to that point because of the delay between becoming infected and showing symptoms. He also mentioned that he wears a mask in grocery stores to protect those vulnerable who may be shopping. I commend him for that and urge him to ask others to do likewise.
Our economy can stay open, and we can all help to prevent transmission by practicing social distancing. Especially this summer, it is easy to be outside with friends, enjoy each other’s company, and stay at least 6 feet apart (10 feet is easy).
I don’t want to have to return to Phase 1.