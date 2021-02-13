Reject Senate Bill 14

To the editor: Sen. Mike Shower of Wasilla has introduced Senate Bill 14, which would change the method by which Alaska’s judges are selected, creating a partisan overlay to the present system.
The state of Alaska’s current process of vetting, selecting, and retaining judges and informing the public of their qualifications and records is arguably the best in the entire country. It limits political influence in the judiciary by mandating an open process with participation by the broadly-based Alaska Judicial Council as well as the governor. It is a system which has successfully served the state for over 60 years and is not in need of change or tinkering.
Sen. Shower’s bill would allow a governor singlehandedly to make a selection and would inevitably lead to suspicions that cronyism and patronage are more important than merit, experience, temperament, or character. The bill would also inject the legislature directly into the approval of judges. Both provisions would recklessly compromise the system created by the framers of the state constitution, whose objectives included a carefully considered process of limited political influence. This is the death knell for any public confidence in the fairness of the system we rely on. Alaska’s long-standing system for judicial appointments is not in need of overhaul. It is working as intended to provide a legal system that all residents — not only those with political motivations and influence — can view with confidence.
SB 14 should be withdrawn from consideration. Please contact your state senators and representatives to ask them to support the current judicial system created by the state constitution and reject SB 14.