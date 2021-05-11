Regal Goldstream got it right

To the editor: A movie and a vax. Many will not travel if they have to go to the Carlson Center for the jab but offer them a movie, or many, and soda and popcorn, and Bob’s your uncle.
C’mon Fairbanks! Get jiggy with it. Inside grocery entrances, a vax station. Gas stations? Why not? Quick picks? What’s stopping you?
A real shoutout there, here. We are double vaxed. Nothing bad happened but still, vigilant. We can, and must, do better.
We are one removed from a Covid death. Twice removed from two others. Hate to loose any more of you.