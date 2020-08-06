Reflecting on an honor

To the editor: Imagine how ecstatic my office was to learn on July 26, 2020, that we had once again been selected as the No. 1 Reader’s Choice law firm for Fairbanks. (Eat your hearts out Bob Downes and Ward Merdes!) The congratulatory public phone calls we received were overwhelming — both of them.
I recognize that the Reader’s Choice awards are a popularity contest where dedicated supporters can vote on a daily basis for their favorite candidates. The voting window is open for a distinct period and repeated voting is allowed – maybe even encouraged by some candidates.
Recently, however, I reflected upon the validity of the process. During that introspection, I realized that the Reader’s Choice Awards and, specifically, the fact that our firm was selected yet once again as a Fairbanks favorite in the practice of law was a good testimonial as to why mail-in voting should not exist in our election process. Rather, similar to the oft-quoted sniper’s philosophy, “One shot, one kill,” might I suggest that voters for the Reader’s Choice Awards be limited to being allowed to vote only once during the process? I realize that decision may kill my winning streak, but I cannot help but question how many people must have voted more than once for our firm besides myself. That said, I still also want to thank all of those many dead people who voted for us. Without their strong support and the support of the attorneys we have fought against all of these years, we certainly could not have done it!