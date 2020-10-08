Reelect Rep. LeBon

To the editor: I would like to encourage my fellow District 1 voters to support and vote to reelect Bart LeBon for state House. I have personally known Bart for over 20 years and believe that he will continue to work hard on our behalf as our representative.
Bart’s ability to continue to fight for the Interior is necessary now more than ever. As a freshman representative, I saw firsthand his ability to assume a leadership role in Juneau. This was not surprising as he has proven his leadership ability in every position that he has held. Whether it was on the Fairbanks school board, refereeing basketball, managing bank branches and departments, as well as his service on numerous nonprofit boards in our community. I had the privilege of working with Bart and consider him to be one of those mentors who I can identify as a “game changer” in my career.
With the extremely difficult financial decisions facing Alaska’s future, Bart has the experience to understand and analyze the impact of the critical budget decisions that must be made. His financial background and business experience as a community banker will serve us well in Juneau.
I will be voting for Rep. LeBon in the upcoming election and strongly urge my fellow District 1 voters to do the same.