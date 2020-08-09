Reelect Rep. Adam Wool

To the editor: Rep Adam Wool is running for reelection to the state Legislature in the Tuesday, Aug. 18 primary election for House District 5, and you should vote for him.
Adam’s been a strong voice fighting against cuts to the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the K-12 Fairbanks schools.
For the past four years, Adam has been a leader in the bipartisan House majority as Democrats, Republicans and independents put politics aside and worked together for common sense solutions for Alaska.
He has voted to override Governor Dunleavy’s job-killing budget vetoes.
He has voted against repealing Alaska’s landmark criminal justice system.
He has voted to support new revenue to prevent cuts to critical services and shown the courage to stand up for the Fairbanks community in the Legislature.
We need Adam in the state House!