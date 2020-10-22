To the editor: Growing up in Fairbanks I watched and admired Bart LeBon and all that he did for our community. Bart was a role model for me and many other kids growing up here by contributing his time to youth sports and UAF. In fact, the UAF Athletics Department named its annual community service award the Bart LeBon Humanitarian Award.
Bart’s community support didn’t stop there. He served for six years on the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board, serving three years as board president. His active memberships in local organizations included Downtown Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. and the Interior Community Health Center board of directors, to name a few. He has always been a voice of reason respected by those he worked with.
Bart has always been community minded and a leader for Fairbanks. As a District 1 voter, I ask you to join me in voting to reelect Bart LeBon. We need him in Juneau now more than ever.