Letter to the Editor

Reelect Bart LeBon

To the editor: Bart LeBon came to Fairbanks as a young man to pursue his education at UAF. He earned his degree and began a banking career of 40-plus years. Along the way he got married, raised two daughters and refereed youth, high school and collegiate basketball for decades. He served on the boards of several local nonprofits and was twice elected to the school board. He has a healthy balance of private sector and public sector experience.

Over the years I’ve played a fair amount of organized and pickup basketball against Bart. That gave me an opportunity to see his character up close. Bart is fair, honest, cool under pressure, a hard worker, team player, natural leader and appealingly humble. These are all traits that serve him well as our legislator in Juneau.

Please join me in voting to reelect Bart LeBon for the state House District 1. Our community is fortunate that he is willing to serve.

